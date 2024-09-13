Business, Finance & Tech

What a Potential TikTok Ban Could Mean for Users in the U.S.

A nationwide TikTok ban could take effect by January 2025 unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells the app to a U.S.-approved owner. While TikTok would remain on phones, new downloads and updates would stop. Legal action may delay the process, but the future of the popular app remains uncertain

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 13, 2024

TikTok banByteDanceUS TikTok legislationTikTok sale deadlineTikTok privacy concernsUS app banTikTok future
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...