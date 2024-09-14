Local & Community
Esperanza Park Set to Open in March 2025, Construction Milestones Achieved
Esperanza Park, a new 7.5-acre green space in the Dream Home neighborhood, will open to the public in March 2025. The City Council received a construction update, noting that milestones are being reached this summer. The park will enhance connectivity to the CV Link, part of a corridor extending from Palm Springs to the Salton Sea.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 14, 2024
