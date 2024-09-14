Local & Community
Hunger Action Month: Find Food Bank Leads Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity in the Coachella Valley
September is Hunger Action Month, and Find Food Bank is stepping up to fight food insecurity in the Coachella Valley. Partnering with local organizations, they distribute free meals to 125,000 people monthly. With inflation and supply chain issues worsening the problem, Find Food Bank’s volunteers are crucial to helping those in need. Learn how you can help or receive assistance at findfood.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 14, 2024
