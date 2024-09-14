Local & Community
Mi Chavela Fest Celebrates Mexican Independence Day in Cathedral City
Get ready for Mi Chavela Fest this Saturday at the Cathedral City Amphitheater! Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with live music, food trucks, carnival games, a car show, and more. The fun runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $29, and kids 10 and under get in free!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 14, 2024
Mi Chavela FestMexican Independence DayCathedral Cityfamily eventlive musicfood truckscar showcarnival games
