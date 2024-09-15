Entertainment Report
76th Annual Emmy Awards to Air Sunday with Eugene and Dan Levy as First Father-Son Hosts
The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday, co-hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy in a historic father-son duo. Usher also celebrated Justin Bieber's first child, Jack Blues, offering heartfelt advice to the new parents. The Emmys will stream the next day on Hulu, and highlights can be found on the Academy’s X account.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 15, 2024
