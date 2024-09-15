Weather
Air Quality Alert Extended for SoCal, Wind Advisory in Effect for High Desert
Because of wildfire smoke and poor air quality, that Air Quality Alert has been extended for much of SoCal including the Coachella Valley through this evening, Possibly longer. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the High Desert tonight through Monday. You can expect mild high temperatures just under 100° this afternoon. As an upper-level closed-low approaches, on-shore West winds will pick-up today. But, as this disturbance swings through the Southwest on Monday, on-shore winds will become stronger throughout the day kicking-up dust and dirt and possibly leading to a few road closures. This disturbance will also pull Valley highs down to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday while a second low pressure system will do the same for Wednesday and Thursday. The Valley will be back to the 90s on Friday, low-triples next weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 15, 2024