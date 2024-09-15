Local & Community

Cat Show at Palm Springs Convention Center Featured Over 140 Cats and Fun for Families

Yesterday, the Palm Springs Convention Center hosted a cat show featuring over 140 purebred and household pet cats competing across six judging rings. Event organizers shared what judges were looking for during the competition, including a straight profile, a strong chin, and a long body. They noted that the Balinese breed, for example, is characterized by a long, fluffy tail. Visitors had the chance to meet a variety of breeds, such as Maine Coons, Persians, and Bengals, while also enjoying shopping for cat-related items. Kids received free cat coloring books, and children four and under were admitted for free.

September 15, 2024

