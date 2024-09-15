Second Possible Assassination Attempt on Trump

Former President Donald Trump has escaped yet another possible assassination attempt. According to the Trump campaign, the former president is safe after gunshots rang out in his vicinity on his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that Trump was immediately rushed to safety...and a person is in custody being questioned by local law enforcement. Investigators recovered an AR-style rifle near the scene. The secret service in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating. A source familiar with the matter says today's incident will not affect Trump's campaign schedule next week.