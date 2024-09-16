An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Monday, September 16, 2024!

As a potent closed-low moves through the Southwest, the Coachella Valley will experience gusty on-shore winds and noticeably cooler temperatures. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas of Southern California through tonight. Along with wildfire smoke and elevated dust and dirt due to strong West winds, and Air Quality Alert has been posted for much of Riverside County including the Valley through this evening. Any rain with this system will be light and scattered and will fall over the Inland Empire to the Coast. Those winds may back-off by Tuesday as this system exits the area, but Valley highs will remain about 10° below normal. Enjoy this work-week as Palm Springs will return the the lower-triples this weekend. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings