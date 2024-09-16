Entertainment Report
Baby Pygmy Hippo Takes The Internet By Storm
An Adorable Baby Animal Is Taking Over The Internet. A Two-month-old Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Is Capturing The Hearts And Minds Of Millions Through Her Daily TikTok Videos. Obsessive Fans From Across The World Are Following Every Nap - Bath - And Anxious Scream. The Social Media Icon - Even Moving Into Fashion and Make-up. Ellison Barber Has The Story.
September 16, 2024
