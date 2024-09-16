Boy gifted custom baseball glove after rare condition impacts his hands

In Houston, a small business has brightened up the life of three-year-old Kobe Blackthunder. Kobe was born with hand deformities due to radial longitudinal deficiency (RLD), a rare condition that affects the forearm. It left him with eight fingers and non functioning thumbs. Kobe has had some surgeries that improved his mobility, but his condition still impacted his ability to play certain sports. To help Kobe accomplish his baseball dreams, the business IZAA gloves created a special baseball glove just for him, personalized with his name. Kobe's family is thrilled with the thoughtful gift and are proud of how well Kobe is adjusting.