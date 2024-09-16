Local & Community
Environmental Health Summit Coming to Rancho Mirage to Address Air and Water Quality
The "Healthy Desert, Healthy You" Environmental Health Summit in Rancho Mirage will focus on air, water, and land use issues, with discussions on improving quality of life in the Coachella Valley. The event, spurred by air quality concerns after Tropical Storm Hilary, will take place at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort this Friday and Saturday.
September 16, 2024
