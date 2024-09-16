Local & Community
Know Before You Go: Major Road Construction Projects in the Coachella Valley
This week's Know Before You Go highlights key construction projects in the Coachella Valley, including work on Jefferson Street in La Quinta, Highway 111, Gerald Ford in Rancho Mirage, and Jackson Street in Indio. Avoid delays by planning ahead and using alternate routes like Washington, Madison, Bob Hope Drive, and Monroe.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2024
