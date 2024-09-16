CA, US & World
Southern California Wildfires: Line Fire Suspect Charged, Firefighters Injured as Blazes Continue
Southern California is battling several wildfires, including the Line Fire, now 42% contained after burning nearly 39,000 acres. A firefighter was hospitalized, and a suspect has been charged. The Airport Fire has burned over 23,000 acres across two counties, and the Bridge Fire has destroyed over 30 homes, burning more than 54,000 acres. Fire crews are working tirelessly to contain the fires.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2024
