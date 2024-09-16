Suicide Prevention Month: How You Can Help

September is national suicide prevention month. According to the Centers for Disease Control....suicide was the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2022, with almost 50-thousand lives lost and an estimated 1.6 million suicide attempts. Recent data also shows the suicide rate for U.S. Children ages 8 to 12 has steadily grown over the past decade and a half, disproportionately impacting girls. We speak with licensed family therapist Silvia Kaminsky about the warning signs and how to help someone who may be thinking about taking their own life.