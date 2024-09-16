Weather
Wildfire Smoke and Dust Impact Coachella Valley Air Quality Amid Cooler Temperatures
Hazy conditions in the Coachella Valley as wildfire smoke and dust cloud the skies. Temperatures have dropped to the upper 80s, and gusty winds are picking up, especially near the San Gorgonio Pass. An air quality alert is in place for sensitive groups until tomorrow morning.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 16, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherwildfire smokedustgusty windsair quality alertSan Gorgonio Passcooler temperaturesPalm Springsair qualitywind advisory
