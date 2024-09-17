Local & Community

29th Annual Valley Wide Job Expo Set for Thursday at Fantasy Springs Casino

The 29th Annual Valley Wide Job Expo is happening this Thursday at Fantasy Springs Casino, connecting job seekers with local employers. Carmen Keros from Riverside County shared tips on how to prepare for on-the-spot interviews and highlighted key employers like Target and local school districts.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 17, 2024

