8-year-old girl drives herself to Target for shopping spree

An 8-year-old girl is safe in Ohio after police say she treated herself to a target shopping spree and a joy ride. Officials say she got into her family's SUV Sunday morning and drove about 25 minutes to Target. The girl's family called police and reported that she was missing and that the SUV was gone as well. During their investigation, they discovered a neighbor's security camera showed the young girl driving out of the neighborhood on her own. The girl hit a mailbox along her route but no other injuries or damage was reported. She was later found safe inside of the Target and taken back to her family.