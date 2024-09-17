CA, US & World

California Man Discovers He's Been Paying Neighbor's Utility Bill for 18 Years

Ken Wilson, a California resident, found out he’s been paying for someone else’s utility bill for possibly 18 years. After noticing spikes in his energy usage, an investigation revealed a meter mix-up with his neighbor’s unit. PG&E has apologized and vowed to correct the mistake.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 17, 2024

