California Man Discovers He's Been Paying Neighbor's Utility Bill for 18 Years
Ken Wilson, a California resident, found out he’s been paying for someone else’s utility bill for possibly 18 years. After noticing spikes in his energy usage, an investigation revealed a meter mix-up with his neighbor’s unit. PG&E has apologized and vowed to correct the mistake.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
