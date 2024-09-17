Local & Community
Coachella Senior Center Crowns Queen for Mexican Independence Day
The Coachella Senior Center celebrated Mexican Independence Day with food, music, and dancing, crowning Maria Franco as this year's queen. Her family surprised her and was present for the special moment. Congratulations to Maria!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
