Coachella Valley Celebrates National Voter Registration Day as Election Nears
Today is National Voter Registration Day, and with 48 days until the election, local colleges in the Coachella Valley are helping young voters get registered. Riverside County Registrar of Voters was active at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert Campus, while College of the Desert hosted its own registration event for first-time voters. Important dates include October 21 (last day to register) and November 5 (Election Day).
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
