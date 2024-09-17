Could the Next Hurricane Affect the Florida Gulf Coast?

Studying the latest GFS weather computer models, I noticed the possible formation of a weak Tropical Wave off of the Gulf Coast of Nicaragua/Honduras (where sea surface temperatures are a very warm 87°) on Sunday, September 22, then slowly meander to the North. According to this forecast, by Wednesday (September 25), this Wave may strengthen to Tropical Storm status just South of Western Cuba (88° water). Next, this forecast scenario has the formation of a Hurricane in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday, September 26 in the Key West vicinity. After this cyclone skirts the Florida Gulf coastline, the GFS model has this Hurricane making landfall at the Florida Panhandle (86°) on Saturday, September 28. Remember, this is just one long-range computer model run, and -- being over a week away -- this forecast will most likely change. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings