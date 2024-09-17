Sports

Firebirds sign Landon McCallum for 2024-2025 season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds continue to add to their roster for the 2024-25 season. The team announced forward Landon McCallum has been signed for the upcoming season. McCallum spent the last four seasons with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League. The 21-year-old recorded 163 points in 246 games, notching 49 goals and adding 104 assists.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 17, 2024

Coachella Valley FirebirdsLocal SportsAHLHockeyLandon McCallum
