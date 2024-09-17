Business, Finance & Tech

Intel Partners with Amazon Web Services for Custom AI Chip Design

Starting September 25th, Intel is partnering with Amazon Web Services to co-invest in a custom AI fabric chip design. This collaboration follows Intel’s announcement of receiving up to $3 billion in U.S. government grants to enhance domestic chip production. Intel shares rose 6% after the news.

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 17, 2024

