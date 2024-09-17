Business, Finance & Tech
Intel Partners with Amazon Web Services for Custom AI Chip Design
Starting September 25th, Intel is partnering with Amazon Web Services to co-invest in a custom AI fabric chip design. This collaboration follows Intel’s announcement of receiving up to $3 billion in U.S. government grants to enhance domestic chip production. Intel shares rose 6% after the news.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
IntelAmazon Web Servicescustom AI chipIntel FoundryUS government grantschip productionAI fabric chipAWSIntel shareschip manufacturing
