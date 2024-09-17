CA, US & World
Massive Fire Erupts from Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion Near Houston
A massive fire from a natural gas liquids pipeline explosion has been burning for over a day in suburban Houston. The fire started Monday morning, affecting a 20-inch pipeline about 25 miles southeast of downtown. The gas has been shut off, and the blaze must burn out. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries, and electrical service was interrupted. Centerpoint Energy will restore service once it’s safe.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
