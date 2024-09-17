Entertainment Report
Sean "Diddy" Combs Arrested Amid Grand Jury Indictment; Latest Hollywood News
Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested in New York following a sealed grand jury indictment, with charges potentially involving racketeering and sex trafficking. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande won’t compete in the same category for their roles in Wicked, and James Cameron announces plans to adapt Ghosts of Hiroshima into a film.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 17, 2024
