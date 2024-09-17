Your SoCal 'Tuesday, September 17, 2024' Weather Briefing!

The Coachella Valley will be under clear skies today with below normal highs close to 90° and slightly drier air. Keep in mind -- because of wildfires in the area -- an Air Quality Alert continues this morning and will likely be extended. As a low pressure system approaches the Coast on Wednesday, on-shore winds will pick-up a bit with below normal highs in the lower-90s. As this system exits the area Thursday, it will only reinforce the Valley's cooler-than-normal high temperatures through Friday. Next, a weak upper-level ridge of high pressure will heat-up our temperatures back to the lower-100s this weekend, which is normal for the Valley in mid-September. Those triples will remain in place through all of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings