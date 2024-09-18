Americans Can Now Renew Their Passports Online. The State Department Launched A New Service That Allows Americans To Apply Online For A Fee. It Is Open To Adults Renewing A Regular 10-year Passport That Is Expiring Or Has Expired Within The Past Five Years. The Agency Estimates Up To Five Million Americans A Year Will Be Eligible For The Service. It Is Available On Travel.State.Gov. If This Goes Well, The State Department Says It Could Expand To Include More Americans. Right Now, The Processing Time For Passport Renewals Is Six To Eight Weeks, Which Is A "Historic Low."