An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Wednesday, September 18, 2024!

The Coachella Valley we see mostly sunny skies today with another day of below-normal high temperatures in the lower-90s. And, you can expect more of the same for Thursday and Friday afternoons. We're tracking an upper-level closed-low which will move slowly East through the Southwest. There's a small chance this system will drop a few light showers along the coastal counties on Thursday. This disturbance may also kick-up on-shore winds between late-Thursday into early-Friday. Enjoy the mild temps as we will soon be heating-up! As a weak upper-level ridge of high pressure nudges its way into the Southwest, Valley highs will move to around 100° on Saturday followed by temps above 105° most of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings