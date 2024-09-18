Behind-the-Scenes of the Funny, Sweet “My Old Ass” with Manny the Movie Guy

"My Old Ass" made me ugly cry. Tears of joy they were that I tried to stop but my eyes were like the Niagara Falls by the time the film ends. I cried not because the film was sad but due to the movie’s big heart. The heart of the film asks the question – will you listen to your older self when it comes to love? Not just romantic but familial as well? Written and directed by Megan Park, "My Old Ass" has Maisy Stella playing the younger Elliott and Aubrey Plaza as the older version. I enjoyed the film so much that I was so happy to interview both Park and Stella. In this fun interview, we talked about Park’s inspiration for writing and directing the film, the character of Elliott, the film’s long conversations, and what they hoped for viewers to get after watching "My Old Ass." "My Old Ass" from Amazon MGM Studios is now out in select theaters.