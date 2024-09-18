Sports
Coachella Valley Firebirds Host Pop-Up Party in Rancho Mirage Ahead of Season Opener
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are gearing up for their third season with a pop-up party in Rancho Mirage, exciting fans for the October 11th season opener. Fans enjoyed giveaways like T-shirts and car flags. Catch every home game on My Firebirds TV, with pregame and postgame coverage.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
