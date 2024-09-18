Weather
Cooler Weather Continues in Rancho Mirage, Wildfire Smoke Causes Air Quality Alert
Enjoy the cooler weather in Rancho Mirage, with today's high of 92°F, about 10 degrees below average. Wildfire smoke has triggered an air quality alert, while wind gusts spread the haze. Expect temps to peak at 91°F tomorrow, with a chance of rain for coastal areas on Thursday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
