Entertainment Report
'Friends' Memorabilia and Coachella Valley Native Danny Lux
In this week's Agua Caliente Entertainment Report, "Friends" memorabilia, including costumes worn by Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, are up for auction to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary. Coachella Valley native DannyLux is nominated for his first Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album. Plus, a special behind-the-scenes look at Sunnylands starts Monday!
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
Friends memorabilia auctionJennifer AnistonMatthew PerryDannyLux Latin Grammy nominationCoachella ValleySunnylandssustainability effortsAgua Caliente Entertainment ReportAgua Caliente Casinos
