House Speaker Mike Johnson Advances Controversial GOP Funding Plan Amid Shutdown Concerns

House Speaker Mike Johnson is moving forward with a vote on Wednesday for a six-month GOP government funding plan, despite expectations that the bill will fail. With government funding set to expire at the end of the month, House leadership must devise a Plan B to avoid a shutdown. A major point of contention within the bill is a controversial measure targeting non-citizen voting, which has drawn pressure from conservatives and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to enhance election security. However, Senate Democrats view the GOP funding proposal as a non-starter, especially if it reaches their chamber with the voting measure intact. Consequently, Capitol Hill insiders widely consider a clean funding extension—one that excludes the contentious voting provisions—as the only feasible way to avert a government shutdown. As discussions continue, the political standoff underscores the challenges of securing bipartisan support in the current legislative environment.