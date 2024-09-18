La Fe Wine Bar Partners with Find Food Bank to Combat Hunger During Hunger Action Month

In celebration of Hunger Action Month, La Fe Wine Bar in Palm Desert has joined forces with Fine Food Bank to raise awareness and provide essential meals to those facing food insecurity in the Coachella Valley. With one in six children in the area affected by hunger, this partnership aims to make a significant impact by hosting events where $35 wine tasting experiences translate into four meals per dollar donated. Fine Food Bank, led by President and CEO Debbie Espinosa, distributes over 20 million pounds of food each year, supporting 100 nonprofit organizations and serving more than 125,000 individuals monthly. This collaboration not only enhances community support but also encourages residents to volunteer and donate, ensuring that no one in the valley has to worry about their next meal. For more information or to get involved, visit finefoodbank.org.