La Provence Opens In Palm Desert

La Provence, A Frech Cafe, Has Just Opened Up In Palm Desert In The Palms To Pines West Shopping Center On The Corner Of Plaza Way And Highway 111. The Cafe Originated In Beverly Hills 28 Years Ago And Quickly Became A Neighborhood Favorite. Owner Farshid Hakim Trained In The South Of France And Makes All His Baked Goods In House, Including His Famous Macaroons. He Was The First To Bring Macaroons To The LA Market And Wanted To Share His Vision With The Locals Here In The Coachella Valley. La Provence Is Open Wednesday Through Sunday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., But Will Be Expanding To Seven Days A Week 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. They've Got Classic French Dishes Like Crouque Madame And Crouque Masuir, and Serve Breakfast All Day.