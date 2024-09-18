LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert Presents Center Stage Gala on October 19th

The LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert is thrilled to announce its Center Stage Gala on October 19th, with the enchanting theme "Creating Community, Making Magic." Hosted by Eisenhower Health, the gala will take place at a prestigious venue and showcase a series of captivating performances, including the talented American Idol winner and Indio Native, Abi Carter. The event will highlight the center's impactful work in the community, providing a platform to celebrate and express gratitude for the support they have received. Additionally, the evening will honor John McDonald and Rob Wright with the Legacy Award, recognizing their significant contributions to the center. This gala is a unique opportunity to come together, celebrate achievements, and support the ongoing mission of the LGBTQ+ Community Center of the Desert. Tickets are now on sale, inviting everyone to join in this magical night of community and celebration.