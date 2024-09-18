Entertainment Report
Movie Reviews: "Speak No Evil," "My Old Ass," "Uglies"
"Speak No Evil" James McAvoy is deliciously menacing in "Speak No Evil" but how was the movie? "My Old Ass" See why I’m calling "My Old Ass" one of the best coming-of-age films in years! "Uglies" Based on the popular novel by Scott Westerfield, "Uglies" has Joey King in the lead with Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Keith Powers, and Laverne Cox.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
