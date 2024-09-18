Local & Community
Palm Springs Chamber Hosts Annual Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs, featuring over 100 businesses and 50+ local restaurants. Highlights include vendors like California Be Dragon, Raising Cane's, and Ben & Jerry's, plus live music from a Bruno Mars tribute band. The event runs until 9 PM at the Canon Golf Resort.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
