Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce Launches Annual Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs Event

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its annual Business Expo and Taste of Palm Springs event tonight at five o'clock at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort. This premier event will showcase 100 local businesses, including 50 of the Valley’s top restaurants, providing attendees with a fantastic opportunity to explore and connect with the vibrant Palm Springs business community. Guests can enjoy live music performances, indulge in exclusive liquor tastings, and discover a diverse array of products and services offered by local entrepreneurs. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, the event is the perfect platform to support and engage with the local economy while enjoying a night of entertainment and networking. Tickets are available for purchase on site at the venue or online at pschamber.org. Don’t miss out on this celebration of Palm Springs’ dynamic business landscape and the chance to support your favorite local businesses.