Palm Springs Meets Barbie Dream House at London Design Festival

London is embracing the chic elegance of Palm Springs style and the playful charm of the Barbie Dream House at this year’s London Design Festival. The event features interactive installations that showcase mid-century modern aesthetics, brought to life by the collaboration between East London-based design studio Mama and global toy giant Mattel. This partnership with Greater Palm Springs adds a vibrant pink touch to the city’s design landscape, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the timeless appeal of Palm Springs architecture alongside the whimsical elements of the Barbie Dream House. Attendees can immerse themselves in these creative displays without leaving London, making it a must-see attraction for design enthusiasts. For more information and to plan your visit, check out dine.com. Don’t miss out on this super cool blend of classic and contemporary design right in the heart of London!