Professional Women's Basketball Is Returning To Portland, Oregon. This Will Be The WNBA's 15th Team. The Yet-to-be-named Club Will Play Its Home Games At The Moda Center, Starting In 2026. Portland Previously Had A WNBA Team -- The Portland Fire -- From 2000 To 2002. The City's New Franchise Will Be Owned And Operated By Raj Sports, Led By Controlling Owner Lisa Bhathal Merage. The Bhathal Family Also Owns Portland's Women's Soccer Team. The WNBA's 28th Regular Season Concludes Thursday.