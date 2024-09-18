Remodeled Red Barn To Open This Winter

You may have driven by this iconic bar in Palm Desert known as the Red Barn and wondered if it will ever re-open....and the answer is yes! We stopped by this week to take a peek inside. You might remember it was severely damaged by a fire back in 2020. The previous owner sold it a couple of years ago and now it's being completely re-vamped. The exterior will stay the same but the interior will be a throw-back to the original 1960's decor when it was first built in 1968. The new owners are originally from San Diego and wanted a place to hang out when they were in town and the opportunity to purchase the red barn came up...and they took it. The new and improved Red Barn won't be serving any food, but they will have food trucks parked outside and plan to have live entertainment. They hope to open sometime this winter.