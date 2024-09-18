The Roggin Report
Riverside County Hires $2.5M Consultant for Animal Services as Director Position Remains Unfilled (Sept 18th update)
Riverside County Animal Services has hired consultant Kristen Hassan for $2.5 million before filling the director role. Hassan, who specializes in animal shelter strategies, signed a 26-month contract to implement a comprehensive plan. Critics question the decision, citing Hassan’s controversial past in El Paso and the county’s budget priorities.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
