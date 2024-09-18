Local & Community
Southern California Edison Scam Alert
Southern California Edison is warning customers of a new scam. A caller is posing as an SCE representative and is threatening to disconnect or remove customers electrical meters unless they make an immediate payment. Some asking upwards of $4,000. SCE says they never ask for payments over the phone or call about an immediate disconnection. The easiest way to protect yourself is by paying online through your s-c-e account or by calling the number on your screen.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 18, 2024
southern california edison scammary strongnbc palm springsnew scamSCEcaller scam
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...