12 Year Old Arrested For Threatening A Jurupa Valley School

Just days after a Riverside teenager was arrested for making threats at her local school, a 12-year-old boy was arrested late last night for making criminal threats against his middle school in Jurupa Valley. The details of the threat were not released, including the name of the school threatened, but Riverside County sheriff's conducted a thorough search of the suspect's home and no weapons were found. The Riverside County sheriff's office released a statement on the arrest today saying they want to know about any threats against schools within the county. We spoke with local law enforcement about the rise in young children making threats against their school and classmates, and they said although these children are young, they will still be arrested and potentially prosecuted. Authorities are taking these threats very seriously given the rise in school shootings across the country. Sergeant Kyle Stern with the Palm Springs Police Department said children could be charged as an adult and have other serious consequences. He highly encourages kids not to make threats against teachers, schools and classmates. It will not be taken lightly by law enforcement. He also said parents should be keeping an eye on their children's social media accounts and talking to their children about the serious consequences of making these types of threats. Law enforcement is cracking down on parents accused of gross negligence when it comes to kids and guns. The father of a 14 year old boy accused of a Georgia school shooting was charged with murder and another father has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second degree murder related to the deaths of two students and two teachers at a school just outside of Atlanta. Across the country... Schools have been dealing with this massive increase in threats. Prosecutors in Indianapolis are looking for ways to combat this rise after 9 students were charged with making threats in the last two weeks.