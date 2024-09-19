Local & Community
13-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Posting Threats Against Classmates at Riverside School
A 13-year-old girl from Chewa Middle School in Riverside has been arrested for posting threats against her classmates on social media. Though no weapons were found, authorities warn that such threats have serious consequences, including possible expulsion.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
13yearold arrestedRiversideChewa Middle Schoolsocial media threatsschool safetystudent arrestjuvenile detentionschool expulsionRiverside police
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...