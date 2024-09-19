33rd Annual Morongo Thunder and Lightning Pow Wow returns to Cabazon

The Morongo Thunder and Lightning Pow Wow returns to Cabazon for its 33rd year. This event is held by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians and the public is invited to attend. Throughout this three-day event the Tribe is expecting 30,000 visitors. There will be traditional Cahuilla bird singing, dancing, food and an opportunity to purchase handmade baskets and pottery. Members of the Tribe say this is a gathering of Native nations who are coming together, sharing their culture and songs, and also showcasing their perseverance. The event runs from September 27th to the 29th and admission is free. You can find more information here: https://morongopowwow.com/