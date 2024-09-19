An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up for Thursday, September 19, 2024!

The Coachella Valley will be under lots of sunshine with below-normal temperatures close to 90° this afternoon. You can expect the same range of midday highs for Friday. As a closed-low swings through Southern California, those wind-prone areas will become just a little bit gusty tonight through tomorrow morning. Any rain with this system will stay over mountains and to the North of the Valley. As an upper-level high nudges its way into SoCal, temperatures will begin to heat-up. Valley highs will be close to normal at around 100° on Saturday, then just under 110° most of next week. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings