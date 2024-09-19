Weather
Below-Normal Temps Continue in Coachella Valley Before Warming This Weekend
Beautiful clear skies over Agua Caliente Casino and the valley today! We've had seven consecutive days of below-normal temperatures, with today and tomorrow staying cooler than average. Expect gusty winds tonight and possible mountain thunderstorms, but no rain in the Coachella Valley. Enjoy the cooler weather before temps rise to 100+ this weekend, just in time for autumn! 🌞
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2024
Coachella Valley weatherAgua Caliente Casinobelownormal temperaturesgusty windsmountain thunderstormsclear skiesweekend forecastautumn weatherhigh temperatures100 degrees
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...